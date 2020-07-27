STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA begins probe in old cases against Chhatradhar Mahato

The two cases, lodged against Mahato in 2009, were handed to NIA in last February and April, shortly after he was released from the jail.

Published: 27th July 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Chhatradhar Mahato

Chhatradhar Mahato

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day after Chhatradhar Mahato, the face of Lalgarh movement spearheaded by the Maoists, was given a berth in the state committee of Trinamool Congress, investigators from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) landed in Junglemahal to investigate two cases against him.

These cases were registered against Mahato 11 years ago and were handed over to the agency five months ago. The NIA has set up a camp office at Salbani and served a notice to Mahato asking him to appear before it. 

Mahato alleged that NIA’s move was politically motivated and a conspiracy against him. The BJP had bagged all four Lok Sabha seats in the region in 2019.

According to some political leaders, Mahato’s inclusion in ruling party is aimed at winning back the votes of the other backward class (OBC) people who shifted their allegiance to the saffron camp in the Lok Sabha polls.

Mahato belongs to the OBC community which forms a considerable chunk of vote share in Junglemahal. The two cases, lodged against Mahato in 2009, were handed to NIA in last February and April, shortly after he was released from the jail.

“Mahato was one of the accused in a murder case related to the murder of a CPI(M) supporter in Lalgarh,’’ said an NIA officer. Mahato was also accused in a case related to the hijacking of a Rajdhani Express train and abduction of its driver in Jhargram. “The accused had demanded the immediate release of Mahato from jail,’’ the officer said.

The OBC connection

TMC’s aim is to win back OBC voters via Chhatradhar Mahato. These voters have shifted their allegiance to BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhatradhar Mahato Maoists National Investigation Agency NIA
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Charity begins at home: Kerala trust builds free house for homeless man
Dark clouds are seen over the ocean at JP Luby Park ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna on Friday in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Photo| AP)
Hurricane Hanna threatens heavy rain, tornadoes in USA's Texas
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp