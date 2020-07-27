STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No Srinagar resident active in militant ranks now: Police

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with troops in Ranbirgarh-Panzinara area in the outskirts of Srinagar.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Ten militants including two top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba and two security men were killed in five gunfights in Srinagar this year so far. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir on Sunday said no Srinagar resident was active militant now.

However, IGP’s statement is contrary to his own statement last month that a missing PhD scholar from Srinagar has joined militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar in a tweet said after the killing of LeT militant Ishfaq Rashid Khan on Saturday, no resident of Srinagar district is in militant ranks now.

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with troops in Ranbirgarh-Panzinara area in the outskirts of Srinagar. In the five encounters this year, 10 militants including Hizb commander Junaid Sehrai and LeT commander Ishfaq Rashid, and two CRPF jawans have been killed.

