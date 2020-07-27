STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistan's Punjab government imposes 10-day lockdown to contain COVID-19 on Eid al-Adha

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the decision to re-impose the lockdown in the province was taken to avoid a spike in the COVID-19 cases during Eid which will be celebrated on August 1.

Published: 27th July 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a screening center for the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo| AP)

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a screening center for the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's Punjab government on Monday imposed a 10-day long strict lockdown in the province of 110 million people to control the spread COVID-19 on Eid al-Adha.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the decision to re-impose the lockdown in the province was taken to avoid a spike in the COVID-19 cases during Eid which will be celebrated on August 1.

"We had a bitter experience of spike in coronavirus cases two months ago during Eidul Fitr. We cannot afford this again during Eid al-Adha," Buzdar told reporters.

Punjab had lifted the lockdown after its imposition on March 24.

For the first time, Punjab has reported zero deaths since the COVID-19 hit the country over four months ago.

On Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at over 92,000.

In the country, the number of coronavirus cases reached around 275,000 with 5,853 deaths.

All business centres, markets, educational and training institutes, marriage halls, restaurants, cinemas and theatres, amusement parks, playing areas and arcades, beauty parlours and spas will remain closed from July 27 midnight to August 5, the Punjab government said in a statement.

"There shall be a complete ban on sporting tournaments/matches (indoor and outdoor) except non-contact professional sports without spectators.

All contact sports and indoor sports clubs/facilities shall remain closed.

There will also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious or any other purpose at any place, public or private.

"All retail shops, markets, shopping malls and plazas shall remain closed," the notification said, adding that pharmacies, postal services, petrol pumps and takeaway/home delivery for restaurants are allowed to operate for 24 hours.

Grocery stores, bakeries, corner shops, fruit and vegetable shops, meat and milk shops and tandoors will be allowed to operate from 6 am to 12 am while inter-city and inter-district public transport will be allowed to operate round-the-clock, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan lockdown Pakistan coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus Bakri eid Eid Al Adha
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp