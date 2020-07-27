STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of Rajya Sabha MPs on July 30 over 'current political situation'

Congress also launched an online campaign -- Speak Up For Democracy against the alleged attempt by BJP to topple the Congress-led state governments.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has called a virtual meeting of Rajya Sabha MPs on July 30, to discuss on the "current political situation and COVID-19."

She had earlier called a meeting of Lok Sabha MPs to discuss these issues, interestingly MPs present in the meeting urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take on the leadership of the party.

At the same time, there are other challenges also for Congress, the party is staging protests outside all Raj Bhawans (Governor's residences) in the country except Rajasthan today.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Congress party would approach the President and if required, will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the ongoing situation in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister and the state unit chief of Congress.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. 

