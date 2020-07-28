13-year-old Indore girl clears class 12 board examination with 62.8 per cent

By PTI

INDORE: A 13-year-old girl from Indore, who recently lost her father to the COVID-19 pandemic, became the first student clear to the Class 12 board examinations after appearing for it directly after Class 10 exams in Madhya Pradesh.

The results of the Class 12 examinations were declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Monday, in which Tanishkaa Sujit scored 62.8 per cent in Commerce stream.

Tanishkaa, who appeared for the exams as a private student, also obtained a distinction in English (special) and Hindi (general).

"We met government officials several times in Bhopal and persuaded them to grant special permission for Tanishkaa to appear for Class 12 exams directly after Class 10," said the girl's mother Anubha Chandran, who along with her late husband Sujit, homeschooled the teen.

Tanishkaa lost her father Sujit to coronavirus infection on July 2.

Tanishkaa is possibly the first student in Madhya Pradesh to clear Class 12 examination directly after appearing for Class 10 exams at just 13 years of age.

Unlike other children, Tanishkaa did not attend pre- primary classes, she was directly admitted to Class 1 by a private school when she was just three, Chandran said.

"My daughter has been homeschooled since 2015. My late husband felt that if taught properly, any child can acquire better knowledge at home than in a school and also learn many additional skills," she said.

Meanwhile, Tanishkaa wishes to become an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and earn a PhD in dance and plans to challenge herself by appearing for the B.Com final year examinations next.