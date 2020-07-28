Babri Masjid demolition case: Special court records statement of Satish Pradhan

By ANI

LUCKNOW: A special CBI court on Tuesday recorded the statement of Shiv Sena leader Satish Pradhan, one of the accused in connection with a case related to the demolition of Babri Masjid in the year 1992.

The statement was recorded through video conferencing. According to officials, Pradhan was the last accused to record his statement in the case.

So far, statements of 31 accused persons have been recorded in connection with the case. Earlier, veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi also deposed before the court through video conferencing.

Now, the defence has been asked to submit their arguments in writing by July 30. The questioning in the case had started on June 4.

This comes as the Supreme Court had extended till August 31 the tenure of Allahabad trial court Judge SK Yadav, who is hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case, and directed him to complete the trial and deliver the judgement in the case by that time.