Bengal government directs private hospitals to admit expecting women who are COVID-19 positive

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission has directed private hospitals to admit expectant women for delivery even if they test positive for COVID-19.

This follows complaints received by the Commission that pregnant women are being denied admission by private hospitals where they had registered themselves during the gestation period.

"The clinical establishment being uni-speciality hospital dealing with maternity cases like caesarean/normal delivery, would henceforth notify their patients coming up on a first visit soon after they conceive, a caution and/or information in a printed form documented by obtaining signature of the patient and/or the patient party to the effect, the clinical establishment would refuse admission in case the patient would turn Covid positive, even if asymptomatic.

Such clinical establishment must obtain a prior certificate agreeing unanimously by the gynaecologists enrolled with them (that) their infrastructure would not support any treatment to the patient when she is Covid positive, an advisory issued by the Commission on Monday, stated.

In case the patient is already pre-registered the clinical establishment will not be entitled to refuse admission on the ground that the patient is Covid positive, it added.

According to an official of the Commission, the body had received several complaints from people regarding private hospitals denying admission to pregnant women on the plea that they are not equipped to handle childbirth for Covid-19 positive women.

Other private hospitals have stated that they do not have the infrastructure to take care of COVID-19 positive newborns.

In such cases the authorities must arrange for her admission in a proper set-up elsewhere giving at least three choices, the advisory stated.

For non agreeing patients the hospital authorities have to take adequate measure for shifting the expecting woman to another facility where the patient party has to bear the transportation cost.

The state government has been requesting private and state-run hospitals not to deny admissions to patients suffering from other diseases.