STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal government directs private hospitals to admit expecting women who are COVID-19 positive

This follows complaints that pregnant women are being denied admission by private hospitals where they had registered themselves during the gestation period.

Published: 28th July 2020 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission has directed private hospitals to admit expectant women for delivery even if they test positive for COVID-19.

This follows complaints received by the Commission that pregnant women are being denied admission by private hospitals where they had registered themselves during the gestation period.

"The clinical establishment being uni-speciality hospital dealing with maternity cases like caesarean/normal delivery, would henceforth notify their patients coming up on a first visit soon after they conceive, a caution and/or information in a printed form documented by obtaining signature of the patient and/or the patient party to the effect, the clinical establishment would refuse admission in case the patient would turn Covid positive, even if asymptomatic.

Such clinical establishment must obtain a prior certificate agreeing unanimously by the gynaecologists enrolled with them (that) their infrastructure would not support any treatment to the patient when she is Covid positive, an advisory issued by the Commission on Monday, stated.

In case the patient is already pre-registered the clinical establishment will not be entitled to refuse admission on the ground that the patient is Covid positive, it added.

According to an official of the Commission, the body had received several complaints from people regarding private hospitals denying admission to pregnant women on the plea that they are not equipped to handle childbirth for Covid-19 positive women.

Other private hospitals have stated that they do not have the infrastructure to take care of COVID-19 positive newborns.

In such cases the authorities must arrange for her admission in a proper set-up elsewhere giving at least three choices, the advisory stated.

For non agreeing patients the hospital authorities have to take adequate measure for shifting the expecting woman to another facility where the patient party has to bear the transportation cost.

The state government has been requesting private and state-run hospitals not to deny admissions to patients suffering from other diseases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp