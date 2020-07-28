STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar government transfers health secretary Uday Kumawat, IAS officer Pratyay Amrit to replace him

A couple of days ago, the Bihar chapter of IMA has requested Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to remove Uday Singh Kumawat because of his indifferent attitude towards doctors.

Newly-appointed Bihar Health secretary Pratyay Amrit

Newly-appointed Bihar Health secretary Pratyay Amrit (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid mounting pressure from ministers and state's doctors association,the Bihar government on Monday removed Health Secretary Uday Singh Kumawat from the post besides transferring seven other IAS officers to different posts.

Kumawat has been replaced by a 1991-batch IAS Pratyay Amrit, who is known as a tough task master and turnaround man of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Prior to his new posting, Amrit has been heading the disaster management department in the same capacity.

He was awarded the PM Excellence Award in Public Administration in 2011 over his extraordinary performances in public administration. He is also credited with bringing in a sea change to the state electricity department by achieving the target of rural electrification.

Amrit has also revived the building and bridge construction departments as CMD in previous postings. He was also the first DM to implement the private public partnership in hospital management in Katihar district.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said that he would prioritise the works in order to tackle immediate challenges and requirements amid the COVID crisis.

A couple of days ago, the Bihar chapter of IMA has requested Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to remove Uday Singh Kumawat because of his indifferent attitude towards doctors of state, who are fighting against COVID-19.

Health minister Mangal Panday had also complained against Kumawat's arbitrary functioning in the department to CM. The CM has asked him to work properly or leave the post.

