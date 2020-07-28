STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSP to approach Rajasthan HC against merger of its MLAs with Congress

Earlier in the day, BSP chief Mayawati said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had "unconstitutionally" merged six MLAs of her party with the Congress in Rajasthan

Published: 28th July 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

JAIPUR: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will on Wednesday approached the Rajasthan High Court challenging the merger of six of its MLAs in the state with the Congress party.

The petition will be moved by BSP national general secretary Satish Mishra.

Meanwhile, a single-judge bench of Justice Mahendra Goyal refused to grant urgent listing to a plea filed by BJP leader Madan Dilawar. He had filed two petitions in the High Court against the merger of the BSP MLAs with the Congress today.

The matter was mentioned by advocate Ashish Sharma.

The High Court, in relief for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government, had on Tuesday dismissed Dilawar's plea seeking directions to quash the merger.

Earlier in the day, BSP chief Mayawati said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had "unconstitutionally" merged six MLAs of her party with the Congress in Rajasthan and added that he did the same in his earlier tenure too.

"In Rajasthan, after elections results, BSP gave unconditional support of all its six MLAs to Congress. Unfortunately, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, out of his malicious intent and to damage BSP, merged them with Congress unconstitutionally. He did the same even during his earlier tenure," Mayawati told ANI.

