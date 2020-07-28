STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Construction, beautification work on for Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 crore: Nitin Gadkari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the city to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple on August 5.

Published: 28th July 2020 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the construction and beautification work is progressing for the Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 crore to showcase the historic city.

"Sri Ram is a symbol of our culture and heritage. Ram Janmabhoomi temple's construction will begin soon. For beautification- and construction-related works of the Ayodhya bypass, NHAI has sanctioned a project worth Rs 55 crore," Gadkari said in a video message.

ALSO READ | Time capsule with 'Ram temple history and struggle' to be placed 2000 feet under Ayodhya shrine

The road transport and highways minister added that the bypass will "showcase Ayodhya's beauty to visitors from the country and abroad".

The bypass connecting Ayodhya will be 16-km long.

A query sent to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) seeking details about the bypass project remained unanswered.

He said the Rs 55-crore project, sanctioned on the request of Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh, includes a bypass construction work of Rs 40 crore and beautification of Rs 15 crore.

"Special trees will be planted and Ayodhya will be beautified," the minister said.

"The present progress of the civil work is nearly 30 per cent at present date," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Ayodhya and placed the idols of Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan on the new 'asans' at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site.

Adityanath was on a short visit to Ayodhya to review the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the temple.

Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh thanked Gadkari for taking initiative for construction and beautification of bypass.

