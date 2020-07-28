COVID-19: BMC focus on upscale apartments

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: After controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the slum pockets, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to more focus in the upscale apartments from where the Covid 19 cases are reported more.

The local civic body was successful to contain the spread of virus under the chase the virus and follow the Ts – tracking, tracing, testing and treatment. In Dharavi, every day, there are less than 10 new Covid 19 cases but in the same G North civic ward of the BMC, in upscale locality apartment of Dadar and Mahim, daily 20 to 30 cases are reported.

“Once we are able to contain the spread in the apartments then things will be much better. Mumbai is on the speedy path of recovery. Every day, less than 1200 new cases are reported since last one month while many days the recoveries are more than detection of the cases,” Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North.

According to the BMC data, in Mumbai, there are 1,09,096 COVID-19 positive cases, out of it 20523 are active while remaining are cured and discharged and 5871 deaths reported. The maximum cases and deaths have occurred in Andheri east and west, Mulund, Kulra and Dadar Mahim area that is an extended suburb locality of Mumbai. The less affected areas are now Colaba, Churchgate, Bandra etc which initially were more infected and where the cases were also reported in high numbers.

The BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has also said that they are more worried about the upscale localities. He said that once these localities are in control and the extended region Navi Mumbai and Thane area authorities control the virus from spreading, then they can approach the state government to restart the Mumbai local train services that is the lifeline of Mumbai.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also appreciated the work of the BMC, but he says it is too early to restart all activities. He said it is a very deadly virus so they should be more cautious while taking any steps and measures.