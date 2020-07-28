STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: BMC focus on upscale apartments

In Dharavi, every day, there are less than 10 new Covid 19 cases but in the same G North civic ward of the BMC, in upscale locality apartment of Dadar and Mahim, daily 20 to 30 cases are reported.

Published: 28th July 2020 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: After controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the slum pockets, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to more focus in the upscale apartments from where the Covid 19 cases are reported more.

The local civic body was successful to contain the spread of virus under the chase the virus and follow the Ts – tracking, tracing, testing and treatment. In Dharavi, every day, there are less than 10 new Covid 19 cases but in the same G North civic ward of the BMC, in upscale locality apartment of Dadar and Mahim, daily 20 to 30 cases are reported.

“Once we are able to contain the spread in the apartments then things will be much better. Mumbai is on the speedy path of recovery. Every day, less than 1200 new cases are reported since last one month while many days the recoveries are more than detection of the cases,” Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North.

According to the BMC data, in Mumbai, there are 1,09,096 COVID-19 positive cases, out of it 20523 are active while remaining are cured and discharged and 5871 deaths reported. The maximum cases and deaths have occurred in Andheri east and west, Mulund, Kulra and Dadar Mahim area that is an extended suburb locality of Mumbai. The less affected areas are now Colaba, Churchgate, Bandra etc which initially were more infected and where the cases were also reported in high numbers.

The BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has also said that they are more worried about the upscale localities. He said that once these localities are in control and the extended region Navi Mumbai and Thane area authorities control the virus from spreading, then they can approach the state government to restart the Mumbai local train services that is the lifeline of Mumbai.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also appreciated the work of the BMC, but he says it is too early to restart all activities. He said it is a very deadly virus so they should be more cautious while taking any steps and measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai coronavirus
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp