STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid-19: Mizo MP writes to Shah, seeks curbs on troops movement to avoid infection

The MP said the number of cases in Mizoram had gone up after a lot of them were reported from the paramilitary forces.

Published: 28th July 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha member from Mizoram C Lalrosanga (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha member C Lalrosanga has petitioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking restrictions on the movement of troops of paramilitary forces in the state given the spike in Covid-19 cases.

He has also raised the issue with top officials of the paramilitary forces deployed to the state.

“I had written to Amit Shah sometime back on the issue of the movement of troops of Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force and National Disaster Response Force in Mizoram. I said their movement should be restricted and minimised to the extent possible to avoid infection,” the MP told this newspaper on Tuesday.

He said the number of cases in Mizoram had gone up after a lot of them were reported from the paramilitary forces. Over the past 24 hours, 22 Assam Rifles personnel tested positive, he said.

“We feel their standard (vis-à-vis adherence to Covid-19 protocols) is not up to the mark. They should take more care. The number of cases in our state was very low until a lot of personnel of paramilitary forces tested positive,” Lalrosanga said.

He said he had written to the BSF’s Director-General on the issue of the movement of troops in and out of Mizoram. He had insisted it abides by the standard operating procedure issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and not move the troops unnecessarily.

“I also spoke to the BSF’s IG and DIG. I said they should take care of quarantine facilities and isolate the suspected cases so that they cannot mix with other troops and civilians. I said they should take utmost care in containing the spread of the disease,” Lalrosanga said.

He said panic had set in among locals as a number of jawans had tested positive.

“There is a lot of apprehension among locals as due to contagion from other states and the troops, we are having an increase in our numbers. We are containing well inside Mizoram,” he added.

Of the 361 cases in Mizoram so far, 153 were reported from paramilitary forces. There are now 168 active cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mizoram Mizoram coronavirus Para troops Covid-19 in paramilitary
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp