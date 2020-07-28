STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Elgar Parishad case: NIA opposes activist Sudha Bharadwaj's bail plea

Bharadwaj is an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case and has been lodged in Byculla women's prison since September 2018.

Published: 28th July 2020 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj

Human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) told Bombay High Court on Tuesday it "strongly opposed" the plea filed by activist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj seeking interim bail on health grounds.

Bharadwaj is an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case and has been lodged in Byculla women's prison since September 2018.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for NIA, told a bench led by Justice RD Dhanuka that the agency had ample evidence Bharadwaj had "participated in anti-national activities", and, thus, did not deserve to be let out on bail.

Bharadwaj approached HC seeking bail on health grounds after a special court in the city rejected the same on May 29.

She had applied for bail after a Byculla women's prison inmate tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year.

Last month, the NIA filed an affidavit in HC opposing her bail plea saying Bharadwaj (58) was taking "undue advantage" of the pandemic and her pleadings on her having comorbidities and, therefore, being a high risk candidate for COVID-19 were a mere "ruse" to seek bail.

On Tuesday, Bharadwaj's counsel Ragini Ahuja told the court Bharadwaj, a former professor of law, had been in jail for almost two years and she suffered from diabetes that put her at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19.

ASG Singh, however, said, "As far as her apprehensions on getting COVID-19 in jail are concerned, today any person can get infected with COVID-19 anywhere. One can get infected with COVID even without going out, or while in office, at home, or going anywhere else."

In fact in jail, the authorities are taking all safety precautions and implementing ICMR guidelines on COVID-19 prevention and treatment, he said.

Singh said the state government had, earlier this month, submitted details of precautions and ICMR guidelines being implemented in prisons before a bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta.

Besides, Bharadwaj would be provided adequate medical treatment in jail as and when required, Singh told HC.

Last week, in compliance with a previous order of the court, Byculla prison authorities had submitted a report in HC saying that while Bharadwaj was diabetic and suffers from ischemic disease, a heart condition, her "vital parameters" were "normal".

The HC has now directed NIA to submit an additional affidavit detailing its contentions opposing Bharadwaj's bail plea.

The same bench also heard a plea filed by activists Vernon Gonsalves and Anand Teltumbde, Bharadwaj's co-accused in the case, seeking coronavirus tests as the two had been in close contact with another co-accused, poet-activist Varavara Rao, in Taloja prison.

Rao tested positive for coronavirus on July 16 and is admitted in Nanavati Hospital in the city.

The petitioner's counsel, Mihir Desai, told the bench while some news reports said Gonsalves had tested negative for coronavirus, he had been unable to confirm the same.

Desai said Gonsalves' wife had been trying to contact him since July 13 but prison authorities were not permitting any telephone calls between her and her husband.

The state's counsel, Deepak Thakare, however, told the court Gonsalves had undergone a swab test in jail and had tested negative for coronavirus.

Thakare also said he will ask Taloja jail authorities to permit Gonsalves to contact his wife through video- conferencing.

He said he will inform the court of Teltumbde's health by July 31, the next date of hearing.

Bharadwaj's bail plea will be heard on August 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sudha Bharadwaj Bombay High Court National Investigation Agency Elgar Parishad
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp