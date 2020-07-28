Fifth phase of Vande Bharat from August 1

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fifth phase of the Centre’s repatriation exercise for evacuating Indian nationals stranded in foreign countries will begin from August 1.Flights to the USA, Canada, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Australia, Germany, Thailand, Singapore, UK, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, New Zealand, Philippines and several other countries have been planned under the phase-V of Vande Bharat Mission starting from August 1 this year.

“Under Vande Bharat Mission, we have already brought back more than 2.5 lakh stranded Indians from 53 commies,” Air India said in a statement.

“We will be soon announcing a host of additional flights under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5 starting from 1st August 2020,” the national carrier said.

Flights for the USA, Canada, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Australia, Germany, Thailand, Singapore, UK, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, New Zealand, Philippines and several other countries have been planned under this phase. Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Like we did earlier, more destinations and flights will be added as this phase progresses.”

The government started Vande Bharat Mission on May 7. The mission is in its fourth phase now. More than 814K stranded Indians have returned through various means under VBM since 6 May 2020, out of which more than 270K returned on flights from 53 countries.