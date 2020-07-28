Flood fury rages on in Assam, Bihar

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI/PATNA: The flood situation in Assam and Bihar continues to be grim. One more death was reported in Assam, taking the toll to 103. Major rivers such as Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Beki and Kopili are flowing above the danger level.

After Britain’s royals, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, another celebrity couple that has expressed concern over the situation is actor Priyanka Chopra, who was the brand ambassador of Assam Tourism from 2016 to 2018, and her husband Nick Jonas.

“While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis. It has been devastated by floods…The impact to life and land/property is unimaginable. The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world,” tweeted Priyanka, who is now based in the US.

“They need our attention and support. I’m sharing details of a few organizations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam, and Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need,” she said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, nearly 23 lakh people across 22 of the state’s 33 districts are reeling under the deluge and 45,565 of them are lodged in 432 relief camps in 17 districts. At Kaziranga, 132 animals, including 14 rhinos, had died till Monday.

In Bihar, more and more blocks in 11 districts are being inundated. An official release said the number of people affected by flood rose by a whopping 9.5 lakh within a day — from 14,95,132 on Sunday to 24,42,527 on Monday.

The government has confirmed eight deaths so far, though unofficial sources say the figure to be over 25. Pratyay Amrit, principal secretary, disaster management, said 24,42,527 people have been affected.