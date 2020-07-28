Four IAS officers' panel to monitor payment of cow dung procured in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government constituted a committee for four senior IAS officers to monitor and ensure timely payment of cow dung procured by it.

The panel comprises Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Amitabh Jain, Principal Secretary (Panchayat & Rural development) Gaurav Dwivedi, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Dr M Geeta and Cooperatives Secretary Prasanna R.

The officials have been asked to contact all district collectors everyday to know the status of payments.

Under no circumstances, their due payment should be delayed by more than 15 days and it should be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, chief secretary RP Mandal issued the instruction while reviewing the initial performance of the newly launched state government's scheme 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' aimed to procure cow dung at Rs 2 per kg from the livestock owners and others.

"Efforts should also be made to open the bank accounts of all cow dung beneficiaries. The payment will not be given in cash. The Gauthan Samiti (which manages the cattleshed) should remain active everywhere and the local people be made members of it," said Mandal.

In Chhattisgarh, 5,300 gauthan (cattle-shed) have so far been sanctioned under the Suraaji Gaon Yojana, out of which 2,408 are in rural areas and 377 in urban areas have begun operational. In the Gauthan, vermi-compost and other products would be prepared after purchasing the cow dung through the committees.