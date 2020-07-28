Himachal Pradesh gives Sanskrit status of second language

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government has accorded the status of second language to Sanskrit since it is rich in vocabulary, literature, thoughts and ideas, meanings and values, CM Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday. He was presiding over the first meeting of Himachal Pradesh Sanskrit Academy through video conferencing.

Thakur said Sanskrit, whatever be its antiquity, is more perfect than the Greek, more copious than the Latin, and more exquisitely refined than both of these.

He said Sanskrit was the oldest and the most continually used language in the world as it was still taught in some schools in India. Education minister Suresh Bhardwaj said Himachal Pradesh is second state after Uttarakhand to give Sanskrit a status of second language.