No fresh security order by government for Ram Mandir: CRPF

The time capsule will be placed to protect the temple history in its foundation so that there is no dispute related to Lord Ram’s birthplace.

Published: 28th July 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Mourya presents Ganga-jal kalash to VHP leaders for the construction of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, in Haridwar.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Mourya presents Ganga-jal kalash to VHP leaders for the construction of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, in Haridwar. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI /LUCKNOW: There is no fresh order given by the government regarding the security of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, CRPF chief AP Maheshwari said on Monday when asked if special security arrangements were being made by CRPF in view of bhoomi pujan on August 5.

“There has no fresh order been issued on the security of the Ram Mandir. If the government gives such instructions or directions, the CRPF will perform its duty effectively,” the DG said after attending the 82nd Raising Day of the CRPF when asked if the CRPF will guard the Ram Mandir.

As part of multi-layered security in Ayodhya, including in and around the site where Babri Masjid once stood, the CRPF was deployed in the town soon after the mosque was demolished.

Time capsule to be placed

A ‘time capsule’ carrying the history of Ram Temple and the prolonged struggle for it will be placed 2,000 feet beneath the ground at the site of the proposed temple on the premises during the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony.

While laying the foundation stone of silver weighing 40 kg during the even, PM Narendra Modi will also launch development, tourism and infrastructure projects totalling `487 crore during his trip to temple town on August 5.

The time capsule will be placed to protect the temple history in its foundation so that there is no dispute related to Lord Ram’s birthplace.

