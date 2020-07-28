STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan Congress in-charge attacks Guv over convening of Assembly session

In a series of tweets written in Hindi, Avinash Pande attacked Mishra using the hashtag -- #GetWellSoonGovernor.

Published: 28th July 2020 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Avinash Pande

Senior Congress leader Avinash Pande. (Photo| Facebook/ @avinashpandeinc)

By ANI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Governor Kalraj Mishra over the proposal of the convening Assembly session.

In a series of seven tweets (in Hindi), Pande attacked Mishra using the hashtag -- #GetWellSoonGovernor.

"Shri Kalraj Mishraji, identified as a skilled administrator and a mature leader who respects political integrity, sits in the dignified post of his excellency, the Rajasthan Governor. His image has always been that of an idealistic, religious leader. #GetWellSoonGovernor," Pande said in a series of tweets.

In the second tweet, Pande alleged that Mishra is violating constitutional rules.

"But in the context of the crisis that has arisen in Rajasthan, Shri Kalraj Mishra ji is adopting an approach to fulfill the interests of a particular party, which is the common violation of the rules mentioned in our Constitution. #GetWellSoonGovernor," he tweeted.

"From this, it seems that the democracy of India is no longer governed by the provisions of rules and laws, but it is left to a special party. It is invalid to sit in constitutional institutions and politicize a particular idea," he added.

Pande further said that the Governor should give priority to the Rajasthan Cabinet's issues.

"The country is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. Rajasthan lacks financial support from the Centre. Rainfall was not enough. The swarms of locusts have attacked nine times in a month. His excellency, the Governor should give priority to the Rajasthan Cabinet's issues and not to any particular party," he said.

Pande alleged that the Governor is biased towards BJP.

"The political developments in Rajasthan are such that our Governor is also affected by the oppressive thinking of the BJP, and he does not seem healthy with his biased thinking," he said.

Pande appealed the Governor to convene an immediate assembly session.

"My appeal is to wish the Governor to recover from the unilateral thinking of the transition so that he can give his consent to convene an immediate Assembly session to protect the Constitution and democracy in a fair manner, which protects the provisions contained in the Constitution.#GetWellSoonGovernor," he said in the tweet.

In the last tweet, he urged everyone to send opinions by using hashtag #GetWellSoonGovernor via social media.

"I appeal to all of you, please send your opinion on #GetWellSoonGovernor more and more from your social media. May righteousness prevails, and iniquity perish. Satyameva Jayate. #GetWellSoonGovernor," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the state government has sent the proposal to Governor Mishra seeking to convene Assembly session from July 31.

Mishra on Monday had said that Raj Bhavan never had an intention "not to call" the assembly session and has asked the Ashok Gehlot government to deliberate on three points including 21-day notice period for convening session and maintaining social distancing norms.  

