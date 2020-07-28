Sushant Singh Rajput's father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, 4 others for 'abetting' his suicide

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a belated move, KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, lodged an FIR against five persons including Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide.

The FIR was lodged with Rajivnagar PS in Patna.

According to IG Patna Sanjay Singh, the FIR (241-B/2020) has been lodged against five persons under different sections of the IPC. Singh refused to divulge details since the matter is under investigation.

Police sources said that the FIR has been lodged under IPC Sections 321, 420, 306, and 342.

Meanwhile, a team of five Patna cops, led by a DSP-rank officer, has reached Mumbai for further investigation.

Sushant was found hanging inside a room of his Bandra residence on June 14.