UP government hands over assets case against Vikas Dubey's aide to I-T Dept, ED 

Published: 28th July 2020 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey

Slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case. (File Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday handed over to the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate a case of alleged ill-gotten assets acquired by Jai Kant Bajpai, an aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey.

A Home Department spokesperson said the case against Bajpai regarding his illegal assets appeared to be prima facie true, hence the state government decided to hand over the case to the I-T Department and the ED.

The state government urged the two agencies to apprise it of the action taken in the case.

Bajpai and Dubey's another aide Prashant Shukla were arrested after a failed raid at a hideout of Dubey in Kanpur led to the killing of eight police personnel.

"Vikas Dubey had called Bajpai on July 1, following which two accused met him the next day and offered Rs 2,00,000 and 25 revolvers.

After the incident on July 3, they also helped him escape in three vehicles.

However, due to police alertness, they decided to leave the vehicle on July 4," the police had claimed in a press release.

An FIR was been registered against them under multiple sections of the IPC, Criminal Law Amendment Act, and the Arms Act.

