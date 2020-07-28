Will verify reports of LG suggesting restoration of 4G internet in J-K, Centre tells SC

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The central government on Tuesday submitted before the Supreme Court that it will verify the media reports of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu suggesting the restoration of 4G internet in the Union Territory.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior lawyer for the central government, told a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana, that it will verify the reported statements of LG Murmu.

Mehta said that he has received a rejoinder by the petitioner, Foundation for Media Professionals, (FMP), on a counter-affidavit filed by the Centre.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the petitioner, said that they had received the Counter very recently and pointed out that the Lt Governor has reportedly said that 4G internet should be restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

Huzefa said that BJP leader Ram Madhav has also argued for the restoration of 4G internet. "I am only requesting the SG to look into this," Huzefa said, to which Attorney General KK Venugopal said that he will have to verify this as well.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration submitted that it will examine and file a rejoinder, following which the apex court listed the matter for further hearing on August 7.

The central government, in its counter-affidavit, said that 4G internet curbs have been reviewed by the special committee.

The top court was hearing the FMP's contempt petition which claimed that those government officials responsible for this non-constitution of this high-powered committee directed by the apex court should be prosecuted for contempt of court.