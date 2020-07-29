STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 133 as three persons drown; 16.55 lakh remain affected

A daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority stated that one person each drowned in Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Kamrup districts.

Published: 29th July 2020

National Disaster Response Force personnel rescue villagers from a flood-affected area in Assam’s Dhubri district on Tuesday (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Three persons drowned in flood waters in Assam and close to 17 lakh people across 21 districts remained affected despite an improvement in the deluge situation across the state, according to an official bulletin on Wednesday.

A daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that one person each drowned in Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Kamrup districts.

With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide across the state has gone up to 133, of whom 107 were killed in flood-related incidents and 26 died due to landslides.

The ASDMA said over 16.55 lakh people are hit by floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts.

Goalpara is the worst-hit with over 4.19 lakh people affected, followed by Morigaon with more than 2.63 lakh people and South Salmara with around 2.50 lakh people hit by the deluge.

Till Tuesday, more than 19.81 lakh people were suffering due to the deluge across 21 districts.

The SDRF, district administrations and the locals have rescued 36 people in 24 hours by deploying 107 boats across the state.

