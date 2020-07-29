Congress accuses Narottam Mishra of flouting social distancing norms, another MP minister tests positive for COVID-19

By PTI

BHOPAL: Accusing Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra of not following social distancing norms while meeting people amid the pandemic, the state Congress on Wednesday said that any BJP leader who makes him adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines will be rewarded Rs 11,000.

In a statement, MP Congress spokesman Narendra Singh Saluja said, "Shivraj ji (Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan), you and your three ministers, besides BJP MLAs and RSS leaders got infected with coronavirus. This number is increasing everyday."

"While Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) insists that people wear masks and maintain two gaz (yards) distance, the state home minister is not following these rules. When will he implement it?" he asked.

"Any BJP leader who advises Mishra and ensures that he wears a mask, maintains distance and follows coronavirus guidelines will be rewarded Rs 11,000 by the Congress party," Saluja announced.

He alleged that Mishra neither wears a mask nor maintains social distancing while meeting people, despite being a minister.

However, coming out in defence of Mishra, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said that the home minister used "gamcha" (towel-like cloth) as a face mask, which was also advised by the prime minister.

"Instead of focusing on BJP, Congress should look at its own programmes where none of the senior leaders wear masks. This could be seen in a programme in Badnawar and also another one in which senior BJP leader Balendu Shukla joined Congress," he said.

"It would be better if instead of pointing figers at others, people themselves follow the COVID-19 guidelines," Agrawal added.

Meanwhile, one more minister in Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has tested coronavirus positive, becoming the third member of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan's council of ministers, apart from the chief minister himself, to contract the infection.

Minister of State (Independent charge) for Backward Class and Minority Welfare Ramkhelawan Patel is the latest one to test positive.

In a message to people, Patel said, "I got myself, my family and other staff members tested for coronavirus and my report is found to be positive."

The minister is in the MLA Rest House at present and will be shifted to a private hospital soon.

Patel said that one of his drivers has also tested positive while the report of others is negative.

Before Patel, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his two ministerial colleagues have tested positive for the deadly infection.

Chouhan had shared the information about his infection early on Saturday.

A few days before that, state Cooperatives minister, Arvind Singh Bhadoria, had also tested positive.

On Tuesday night, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife were found infected with coronavirus.