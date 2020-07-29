STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Assam government reduces quarantine period for returnees to 10 days

The period will be inclusive of the days spent in institutional, hotel or home quarantine, an order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

Published: 29th July 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

A passenger undergoes thermal screening after arriving at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati

A passenger undergoes thermal screening after arriving at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to reduce the quarantine period for passengers arriving from outside the state to 10 days from the existing span of two weeks, officials said on Wednesday.

The period will be inclusive of the days spent in institutional, hotel or home quarantine, an order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

"If a passenger spends initial two days in a hotel or institutional quarantine, then he/she will spend the remaining eight days in home quarantine.

Similarly, if any passenger directly proceeds for home quarantine, then he/she shall spend 10 days in home quarantine," it said.

However, if the RT-PCR test results of such passengers turn out positive, steps will be taken as per standard procedure, the department said.

In case of patients discharged after they test negative, there shall be a mandatory seven-day home quarantine with active surveillance by health workers, An order issued by the department last week had said due to the evolving situation, the period of home quarantine shall be reduced from 14 to seven days.

The state government also needs to optimally utilise the resources at its disposal for core activities of testing and treatment of COVID-19, the order stated.

"Therefore, it has been decided that essential items worth Rs 2,000 for quarantined families will from now be provided only to families of Below Poverty Line (BPL) category," the order had stated.

Deputy Commissioners, however, are authorised to extend this benefit to other families if required to mitigate hardship, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Assam quarantine rules
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp