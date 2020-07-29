COVID-19 outbreak: Inmates in Uttar Pradesh jails not allowed to meet relatives on Raksha Bandhan

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Jail authorities in Uttar Pradesh have banned inmates from meeting their relatives on Raksha Bandhan in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.

The relatives of the inmates can send rakhis for them to the jail counter before or on August 1, District Jail Superintendent AK Saxena said.

All the rakhis will be sanitised before being given to the inmates as a precautionary measure, he said.