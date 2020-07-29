STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gangotri Dham shrine closed till August 15 amid COVID-19 crisis

The decision to prohibit the entry of pilgrims and tourists was taken by the management, including priests of the holy shrine.

Published: 29th July 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Gangotri Dham

Gangotri Dham

By ANI

GANGOTRI: The famous Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand will remain closed till August 15 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country.

The decision to prohibit the entry of pilgrims and tourists was taken by the management, including priests of the holy shrine.

"After due deliberation, we have decided that all pilgrims will be allowed only till the gate which is 2 kilometre away from the sanctum sanctorum here," Suresh Somwal, a priest in the Gangotri Dham Mandir told ANI.

The annual Char Dham Yatra, which is a Hindu pilgrimage, is attended by thousands of devotees every year. The pilgrimage consists of visits to four sites in the Garhwal region --- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

The Uttarakhand government has already started the registration process for issuing e-passes to pilgrims. According to the official pilgrim registration website of the government, asymptomatic pilgrims from outside Uttarakhand have to clear the RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours before entering the state.

"When all other major pilgrimages have been cancelled this year, including the Amarnath yatra and the Kawar Yatra, we don't understand what the government is trying to achieve by allowing pilgrims for the Char Dham Yatra," Somwal said.

"We are also sending a notice to the district magistrate conveying to him our decision to suspend activities at the temple," he added.

As per official central government figures, Uttarakhand has 2,797 active cases with 70 deceased so far. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gangotri Dham Uttarakhand COVID-19
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp