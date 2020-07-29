STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISI planning terror attack in Ayodhya: Intel agencies

Pakistani’s ISI is planning to carry out a terrorist attack at Ram Janmabhoomi in UP’s Ayodhya on August 15, according to sources in intelligence agencies. 

A model of Ram Mandir kept at Kar Sevakpuram in Ayodhya.

A model of Ram Mandir kept at Kar Sevakpuram in Ayodhya. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Pakistani’s ISI is planning to carry out a terrorist attack at Ram Janmabhoomi in UP’s Ayodhya on August 15, according to sources in intelligence agencies. The neighbouring country’s spying agency has been training Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Afghanistan to launch the attack, the sources said, adding that three to five groups of terrorists are likely to enter Ayodhya for the attack. Pakistan wants the terrorist groups to carry out several attacks and make it seem like an issue of internal security. 

The terrorist groups plan to specifically target VVIPs, agencies have found. The sources said the security system has been tightened to keep a check on the activities in Delhi, Ayodhya, and Kashmir. On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. BJP veteran LK Advani, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will also attend the event. 

Other prominent personalities who are likely to attend the event are RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Krishna Gopal, Indresh Kumar, yoga guru Ramdev, former CM Kalyan Singh, former Union ministers MM Joshi and Uma Bharti among others.

