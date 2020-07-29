Malls, shopping complexes to reopen in Maharashtra from August 5

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government has permitted malls to reopen in the state from August 5, 2020 with certain terms and conditions.

The government has allowed malls and shopping complexes to open between 9.00 am to 7.00 pm. However, restaurants and food courts will not be allowed to open and will only be allowed to provide home delivery or parcel services. The cinema halls and theatres will remain shut.

Maharashtra government issued the modified notification on Tuesday late evening permitting extending the application of disaster management and epidemic act still August 30, 2020.

Non-team sports centres like the golf course, outdoor firing range, outdoor gymnastic, tennis, outdoor badminton and malkhamb has been permitted. “In the Mumbai metropolitan region, there is no need of e pass for travel purpose for official work while essential shopping has to be done within the locality,” stated the order.

The private and government offices will operate with 10 per cent of staffers or 10 people whichever is higher. Social distancing and masks are compulsory in public places. If government order is not followed, strict action will be taken and there will also be a penalty.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in the cabinet meeting said that all restrictions will be lifted gradually. “We have to take every step of relaxation with a lot of precautions and care. Otherwise, we will go one step forward and again will be forced to take two steps backwards. This is a global war against the virus,” Thackeray told his colleagues in a meeting.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has also scheduled his meeting in Pune on Wednesday along with the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and other officers. In Pune, there is a steep rise in the COVID-19 cases.

The Pune visit is the first official visit of Thackeray out of Mumbai particularly in regard of COVID-19. He was in Mumbai since the outbreak of COVID 19 and mostly operating from his private residence Matoshree.