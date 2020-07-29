STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nanavati Hospital working out legalities as HC allows Varavara Rao's kin to meet him

According to Nanavati hospital, Rao's family members had approached them to meet him to know about his health.

Published: 29th July 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Varavara rao, elgar parishad case, bhima koregaon case

Varavara Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After Bombay High Court allowed the family members of activist Varavara Rao to visit him at Nanavati Hospital where he is under treatment for Covid-19, the hospital authority said it is consulting the legal team over this court order.

According to Nanavati hospital, Rao's family members had approached them to meet him to know about his health.

“We have received the court order and are checking the legalities as it said as per the hospital protocol, the family will be allowed to meet Mr. Rao who is a Covid-19 patient. Again he was in jail. Once we get legal clarity, we will inform Rao's family about the visiting time,” said a senior official of the hospital requesting anonymity.

The official further said that if they get any request from Rao's family on the visiting date and time, they will consult the authorities concerned.

Rao is an accused in the Elgar Parishad case.

Earlier, Rao was admitted to Sir JJ and Saint George hospital for treatment. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varavara Rao Nanavati Hospital Bombay High Court Elgar Parishad case
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp