Nanavati Hospital working out legalities as HC allows Varavara Rao's kin to meet him

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After Bombay High Court allowed the family members of activist Varavara Rao to visit him at Nanavati Hospital where he is under treatment for Covid-19, the hospital authority said it is consulting the legal team over this court order.

According to Nanavati hospital, Rao's family members had approached them to meet him to know about his health.

“We have received the court order and are checking the legalities as it said as per the hospital protocol, the family will be allowed to meet Mr. Rao who is a Covid-19 patient. Again he was in jail. Once we get legal clarity, we will inform Rao's family about the visiting time,” said a senior official of the hospital requesting anonymity.

The official further said that if they get any request from Rao's family on the visiting date and time, they will consult the authorities concerned.

Rao is an accused in the Elgar Parishad case.

Earlier, Rao was admitted to Sir JJ and Saint George hospital for treatment.