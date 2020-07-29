STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC dismisses plea against conducting CLAT exam online

As per CLAT, registrations for the examination closed on July 10, 2020, and the online exam will be conducted on August 22, 2020.  

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking direction to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) through offline mode in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao refused to hear the plea filed by advocate Mitul Jain.

The advocate appearing for the petition contended that the CLAT committee had initially decided to hold the exam offline but now it is going ahead with the online test. The lawyer argued that the move will prevent students who do not have access to computers to sit for the admission test.

The CLAT committee should have come out with a foolproof solution and given a month's time to the aspiring candidates, the advocate added.

The CLAT, a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country, is organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of representative universities.

TAGS
Common Law Admission Test CLAT offline mode COVID-19
