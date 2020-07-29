Srinagar diary

Fayaz Wani By

Home quarantine for asymptomatic patients

In view of the surge in COVID cases and deaths this month, J&K government has decided to advise asymptomatic patients to go for home quarantine. Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said it has been felt that hospitalization needs to be regulated so as to avoid unnecessary strain on the healthcare system. Hospital beds of tertiary hospitals needs to be available for severe cases, which may need intensive monitoring in a hospital setting. he CS said all asymptomatic patients with no co-morbidity will be allowed to remain under home quarantine, if they have a separate room facility at home and have downloaded AAROGYA Setu app on their phones.

Cyber Police cautions over ‘AnyDesk’ fraud

The Cyber cell has cautioned over “AnyDesk” application fraud and advised people to refrain from using the application. AnyDesk is a remote access desktop software tool, which provides a third party control of the user’s device. People should refrain from using such apps or dialling fake helpline or customer care numbers found on Google search engine, the cell said. It said several cases of frauds were received regarding this app. The Cyber cell said a resident of Uri lost his entire savings after dialing an “airline call centre” for cancelling air. The helpline was found after doing a Google search. The man received a call and was told that the refund amount could be transferred immediately via Google Pay and for this he would have to download AnyDesk on his cell phone.

37 new Industrial Estates to come up

The J&K government has decided to establish 37 new industrial units in the Union Territory. The UT administration approved transfer of land to Industries and Commerce Department for establishing these estates at 37 identified locations in Jammu and Kashmir. The proposed projects are expected to boost the local economy, generate employment opportunities and bring overall development in the areas. But, RTI activist Raja Muzaffar criticised the decision to transfer over 9600 kanal land, saying it would prove disastrous as agriculture land holding was constantly decreasing.

Fumigation drive ahead of Eid

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) will conduct a two-day sterilisation drive across Srinagar ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. The SMC has put its men and machinery into ready mode to disinfect the city amid the surge in Covid infections in the Kashmir Valley. The Corporation is using Quaternary Ammonium Chloride, highly recommended by the World Health Organization, for disinfection. The SMC has already installed disinfection tunnels at many public places including the entry of hospitals. Of the 18,390 Covid cases and 321 deaths in J&K, Srinagar accounts for 4,133 cases and 94 deaths.

