STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Those wanting to threaten India should be worried about its new capability: Rajnath on arrival of Rafale jets

The remarks are largely seen as a veiled message to China with whom India is locked in a bitter border row in eastern Ladakh.

Published: 29th July 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terming the touchdown of first batch of the Rafale combat fighters in Ambala, Haryana on Tuesday as the beginning of a new era in our military history, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the multirole aircraft will revolutionise the capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF). People intending to threaten the country’s territorial integrity should be worried about this new capability.   

Rajnath Singh congratulated the Air Force in a series of tweets and said, “If it is anyone who should be worried about or critical about this new capability of the Indian Air Force, it should be those who want to threaten our territorial integrity.”

A batch of five Rafale fighter jets, comprising two twin-seater and three single-seater aircraft, were escorted by two Sukhoi 30 MKI when they entered the Indian skies. These had flown from Merignac, France on Monday and took a stop at the Al Dhafra airbase, UAE.

Fighters completed the journey of about 7,000 kilometers and were greeted with special water canon salute at their home base. Ambala airbase houses two squadrons of Jaguar fighter aircraft and one of the MiG 21 Bison.  

The deal for 36 Rafale fighters was signed in September 2016 at the cost of Rs 59,000 crore. These are the first foreign aircraft to join the IAF after the Sukhois from Russia in last 23 years. These will be part of the 17 ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron.
 
The arrival of the Rafale multirole jets is seen as filling a critical gap in India’s air combat at the time IAF has deployed its frontline fighters to cater to any eventuality occurring in the Eastern Ladakh where the forces of India and China are in standoff positions at many places.

At present, the number of combat squadrons has dwindled to 30 as against sanctioned strength of 42.  

The touch down of Rafale combat aircraft in India marks the beginning of a new era in our Military History. These multirole aircraft will revolutionise the capabilities of the Indian Air Force, said Defence Minister.

Highlighting the capabilities of the aircraft, Rajnath Singh remarked that, “This aircraft has very good flying performance and its weapons, radar and other sensors and electronic warfare capabilities are amongst the best in the world. Its arrival in India will make the IAF much stronger to deter any threat that may be posed on our country.”

Addressing the controversies associated with the deal Minister said, “The Rafale jets were purchased when they fully met the operational requirements of the IAF. The baseless allegations against this procurement have already been answered and settled.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Rafale
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp