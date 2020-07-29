STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

VVIP culture: Legislators can flaunt flags on vehicles

VVIP culture is all set to be back in Haryana as MLAs will be allowed to fly flags on their vehicles.

Published: 29th July 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: VVIP culture is all set to be back in Haryana as MLAs will be allowed to fly flags on their vehicles. The flag with MLA written on it will ensure that their vehicles get VIP access and privileges, besides enabling them to cross toll gates without any hitch. Haryana will become the first state in north India where the legislators can fly flags.

Red beacons on their vehicles have been banned. Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said “all the MLAs of the Haryana assembly will now be allowed to put flags on their vehicles on which MLA will be written. These flags have already been designed. Before the Monsoon Session, they will be allowed to put flags on their vehicles. When the MLA will not be in the vehicle, then the flag cannot be put.”

Gupta justified the move saying the MLAs were above top officials in the order of precedence. “An MLA is above the state chief secretary and senior officers in protocol.

If the chief secretary, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, deputy commissioners and police officers can put flags on their official cars then why can’t an MLA? So we have decided that the MLAs will be allowed to put flags on their cars”

The Speaker said MLAs face problems during travel. “Their vehicles are stopped as the police do not recognise them. They have to reveal their identity and they face problem at toll plazas. Now this problem will be taken care of as there will be flags on their vehicle. One can recognise the vehicle from a distance.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
VVIP culture
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp