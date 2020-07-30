Congress chief Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, to undergo 'routine tests'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress party president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday evening for undergoing routine tests, hospital authorities said.

Sonia Gandhi has been admitted today evening at 7 pm to undergo "routine tests and investigations", the hospital said in a health bulletin.

"Her condition is currently stable," said Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management) at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Sonia, 73, was last admitted to the same hospital in February this year.

More details are awaited.