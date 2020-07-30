STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lab technician arrested for collecting COVID samples from woman's private parts in Maharashtra

Identified as Alpesh Deshmukh, the lab technician allegedly collected the coronavirus sample on July 28, informed the police. He has been sent on police remand till July 31.

By ANI

AMRAVATI: A lab technician has been arrested for allegedly collecting COVID-19 sample from a woman's private parts in Amravati district's Badnera area, according to the Amravati police.

"A person working in a mall in the Badnera area had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 24. Following that, persons who came in contact with that person were asked to undergo COVID-19 testing. They went for testing on July 28. Accused lab technician Alpesh Deshmukh took a swab from the nose of the victim woman and said she had tested COVID-19 positive. Later, he called the victim woman and took a swab from her private parts, and said that she had tested negative," Panjabrao Vanjari, Police Inspector, Badnera Police Station told ANI.

The woman informed about the incident to her brother, after which both brother and sister reached out to the police station to register a complaint against the accused under the relevant IPC section, as per Vanjari.

"We had registered the complaint and arrested the accused who has been sent to July 31 on police remand," he added.  

