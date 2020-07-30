MP Congress leaders adorn masks seeking 'return of Kamal Nath govt'

By ANI

BHOPAL: Congress has started a campaign in Madhya Pradesh in which masks with a message "we want leaders who are not for sale" and "we want the return of Kamal Nath government" will be worn by party leaders.

"Congress is virtually meeting continuously with leaders and activists. Congress's mask campaign has been started through a mask which has the message 'we want leaders who are not for sale' and 'we want the return of Kamal Nath government' written on it," former Minister and Congress leader PC Sharma said on Thursday.

The senior Congress leader claimed that the "BJP had violated corona guidelines so all the big leaders of the party were infected."

Speaking on the cancellation of the Bhopal master plan, Sharma said, "The plan was made by experts on the advice of the public. The master plan was very good. BJP could not make a master plan for so many years. We condemn the cancellation of the master plan."

He added that by-elections in the state should be held in September.