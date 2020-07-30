STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Namami Gange project included in PM's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020

The Namami Gange project includes cleanliness and renovation of tributaries of the Ganges.

Published: 30th July 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Ganga, Varanasi

River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Namami Gange project has been included in the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020, informed National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Union Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

"There is a good opportunity for Uttar Pradesh to present the achievement of Ganga cleanliness, it will encourage the work of river sanitation across the country", said Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, NMCG.

"Mishra said that economic activities are also benefiting from the efforts of the 26 district Ganga Committees of Uttar Pradesh. Organic farming and development of biological diversity along the banks of the Ganga will increase the means of employment at the local level," according to a press release by the Ministry.

While interacting with the District Magistrates (DMs) of Uttar Pradesh and senior officials associated with the District Ganga Committees, Mishra asked them to submit their nominations for this year's Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration.

The District Collectors gave details of the activities taking place in their respective districts. "The District Ganga Committees work at the district level in collaboration with local residents for the cleanliness and rejuvenation of Ganga. After their constitution, there has been a big change in the cleanliness of the Ganga and in the rejuvenation efforts," the release added.

"The objective of the National Mission for Clean Ganga is not limited only to the 'Nirmalta' and 'Aviralta' of the Ganga. We are also working on the contours of Arth Ganga so that a sustainable socio-economic zone is developed around the Ganga and its tributaries, which will give a boost to the 'AtmaNirbharBharat' campaign," said Mishra.

The Namami Gange project includes cleanliness and renovation of tributaries of the Ganges. Due to the renovation of river Karnavati, a tributary of Ganga in Mirzapur district, it will now flow throughout the year.

The farmers of Fatehpur district are being given special training in organic farming under the programme. The region is also known for the Ganges dolphin so the dolphin conservation work is also progressing through a special project.

Migrant workers were engaged in the conservation of natural water sources during the lockdown, especially in the areas of District Ganga Samiti including Varanasi, Kanpur, Bijnor. Small rivers and ponds have benefited from this, it added.

District-wise details will be sent to NMCG for nomination. Applications have to be filed before August 15 following which the awards will be distributed on the occasion of the Civil Services Day.

Earlier at a National Ganga Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister on December 14, it was decided to include Namami Gange in the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 202 Namami Gange project
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp