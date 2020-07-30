Outdoor gymnasiums can remain open from August 5, says Maharashtra govt

By ANI

MUMBAI: Outdoor centres for exercise and gymnastics can remain open from August 5 while following social distancing and all hygiene protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said the Maharashtra Government.

However, indoor gymnasiums and other fitness centres shall remain closed in the next phase of 'Mission Begin Again', said the state government.

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued Unlock 3 guidelines removing restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night and allowing yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5 while schools, metro and cinema halls will continue to remain closed.

"Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19," the ministry said in a release.

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 COVID-19 cases as the total cases in the country reached 15,83,792, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.