Three Assam Rifles soldiers killed, four injured in attack by local terrorist group in Manipur

By Online Desk

Three personnel from 4 Assam Rifles unit lost their lives and four were injured in an ambush by terrorists from the local group People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Chandel district of Manipur near the border with Myanmar, sources said.

According to ANI, the terrorists first carried out an IED blast and then fired at the security personnel. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area which is about 100 km from Imphal, sources added.

Deeply grieved by the terrorist attack in the beautiful state of Manipur, which i had the privilege of visiting recently. The martyrdom of 3 brave Indian jawans will not be in vain, they will be avenged. The northeast's recent development & turnaround is succeeding & won't stop. — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) July 30, 2020

(This is a developing story, inputs from ANI)