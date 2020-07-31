STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

33,000 cans of illegally imported beer seized in Greater Noida

Following the seizure, a man was also arrested from the warehouse, while two others managed to escape, the Excise Department official said.

Published: 31st July 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sorghum is the main ingredient in beer in Nigeria, South Africa and other southern African countries.

An FIR has been lodged in the case at the Kasna Police Station under the Excise Act provisions. (Representational Image)

By PTI

NOIDA: The Excise Department officials on Thursday seized 33,000 cans of beer, imported illegally without the payment of Excise duty of around Rs 1.50 crore, an official said.

The beverage was seized in a raid at the warehouse of a liquor trader at Kasna in Greater Noida area, he added.

Following the seizure, a man was also arrested from the warehouse, while two others managed to escape, he said.

The Department has begun proceeding to cancel the license of the dealer involved in the illegal storage of the beverage, he added.

"A raid was carried out at a warehouse of a liquor dealer in Greater Noida's Kasna area on Tuesday and 1,375 cartons of imported beer were recovered from there. The dealer had not paid the excise duty, which amounted to Rs 1.5 crore, and had illegally stored the liquor," an Excise Department official said.

There were altogether 33,000 cans of premium brands of beer which were seized during the raid, the official said, adding the dealer had permission for procurement and sale of lesser quantity of liquor.

There will be no auction or resale of the confiscated liquor and all the cans would be destroyed after legal proceedings are completed in the court of law, the official said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case at the Kasna Police Station under the Excise Act provisions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Greater Noida
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp