STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

38 die after drinking spurious liquor in Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh orders magisterial probe

The CM has given the Divisional Commissioner the liberty to co-opt any civil/police officer or any expert to facilitate the expeditious conduct of the probe.

Published: 31st July 2020 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH:Thirty-eight people have died in Punjab's three districts allegedly after drinking spurious liquor, prompting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order a magisterial probe, officials said on Friday.

According to them, while 19 people died in Tarn Taran, spurious liquor claimed 10 lives in Amritsar and nine in Batala since Wednesday night.

Police have arrested eight bootleggers, including a woman, in this regard.

The SHO of the Tarsikka police station, Bikramjit Singh, has been suspended, Amritsar's SSP (Rural) Vikramjit Singh Duggal said.

Reacting to the incidents, the Opposition AAP demanded Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's resignation.

The Shiromani Akali Dal too sought a judicial probe by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In a crackdown on Friday, the Punjab Police arrested seven bootleggers in over 40 raids in Amritsar, Batala and Tarn Taran.

A woman was held on Thursday night from Muchhal village in Amritsar's Tarsikka, DGP Dinkar Gupta said.

The DGP said the death toll could rise further as the spurious liquor network was spread across many areas.

He said the questioning of the arrested was expected to lead to further arrests in the case.

Gupta said a huge quantity of spurious liquor, drums and storage cans were recovered from the accused and these have been sent for a chemical analysis.

More arrests are likely, he said, adding that the raids are being conducted to nab those involved in the case.

According to police, while Balwinder Kaur and Mithu were arrested from Amritsar, two people, identified as Darshan Rani and Rajan, were nabbed from Batala district.

Four others--Kashmir Singh, Angrez Singh, Amarjit and Baljit--were arrested from Tarn Taran.

The DGP said those arrested from Tarn Taran had admitted to supplying spurious liquor in Norangabad village.

Mithu, who was arrested from Jasso Nangal village of Khilchian, has also admitted to his role in supplying spurious liquor, said the DGP.

Earlier in the day, an official statement said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the deaths by the Divisional Commissioner, Jalandhar.

The inquiry will look into the facts and circumstances leading to the incidents, it said.

It will be conducted by the Divisional Commissioner, Jalandhar, along with the Punjab Joint Excise and Taxation Commissioner and the SP (Investigation) in districts concerned.

The CM has given the Divisional Commissioner the liberty to co-opt any civil/police officer or any expert to facilitate the expeditious conduct of the probe.

The Shiromani Akali Dal rejected the Divisional Commissioner-level inquiry and demanded a judicial probe by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

SAD leader Daljit Cheema said preliminary reports indicated that the supply of spurious liquor was widespread and required a thorough investigation by an independent agency.

Cheema alleged that there was the sale of illegal liquor directly from distilleries, which are 'patronised by Congress leaders'.

In a tweet, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "My heart goes out to the families who lost members in perhaps the worst #hooch tragedy in the state.

Congress has blood of these Punjabis on its hand & @capt amarinder is too busy in publicity video shoots to act against his party colleagues responsible for this human tragedy."

Aam Aadmi Party said the magisterial inquiry won't work, with party's senior leader and MLA Aman Arora saying the party demands the resignation of the chief minister.

"Being the Minister for Excise and Taxation and Home Minister, Amarinder Singh cannot escape from the responsibility of these deaths," the AAP leader said.

Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa also demanded a time-bound inquiry by a sitting high court judge, saying it was needed "to unearth the truth behind the deaths due to spurious liquor.

Meanwhile, Sheela Devi, mother of deceased Bhupinder Singh, told reporters in Batala that his 24-year-old son had consumed liquor from a shop located near the Hathi Gate area.

He fell unconscious after a few hours, she said.

"He complained of discomfort and nausea and a few minutes later, he was no more," she said.

Many locals in Batala alleged that illegal illicit liquor was being openly sold in the Hathi Gate locality but no action was taken by the authorities.

Rahul, a nephew of another victim Buta Ram, said his 40-year-old uncle consumed liquor Thursday evening.

"He was lying on the floor outside our residence while froth came out from his mouth," he said, adding that he was taken to the Batala Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.

Batala Senior Medical Officer Sanjiv Bhalla said the reason of the death will be clear only after a post-mortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab spurious liquor
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp