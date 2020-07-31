STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bakrid: Issue circular on Deonar abattoir, Bombay HC tells BMC

The court was hearing a petition filed by Al Qureshi Human Welfare Association seeking free movement at the Deonar abattoir.

Published: 31st July 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the BMC to issue forthwith a circular indicating the regulatory steps and procedures to be followed at the suburban Deonar abattoir during animals sacrifices on Saturday in view of Eid-al-Adha celebrations.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sarang Kotwal said the circular will have to be issued by Friday evening considering Eid is to commence on Saturday.

"The BMC shall issue a circular indicating regulatory steps and procedures that need to be followed while making sacrifices at Deonar abattoir. 

BMC and police administration shall ensure these steps and procedures are adhered to strictly," the court said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Al Qureshi Human Welfare Association seeking free movement at the Deonar abattoir.

The petitioner's lawyer Asif Ali Siddiqui told the court that, like the petitioner, there are several other NGOs who would handle the animal sacrificing procedure at the abattoir.

"We will maintain social distancing and all other norms prescribed," Siddiqui told the court.

BMC counsel Anil Sakhare told the court the number of sacrifices permitted at the Deonar abattoir this year has been reduced by one-third of what was permitted in the past.

The bench then said the Maharashtra government had this year called for symbolic sacrifices owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has to be on a lower scale this time. Everyone has to wait for the situation to improve," Chief Justice Datta said and disposed of the petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bombay High Court BMC Bakrid Deonar abattoir coronavirus
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp