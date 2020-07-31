STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MP Shiv Pratap Shukla named Rajya Sabha ethics committee chairman

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu recently appointed MPs Tiruchi Siva from DMK, Dr K Keshava Rao of TRS and V Vijayasai Reddy of YSR Congress in the Ethics Committee apart from Shukla.

Published: 31st July 2020 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Newly-appointed Rajya Sabha Ethics Committee chairman Shiv Pratap Shukla

Newly-appointed Rajya Sabha Ethics Committee chairman Shiv Pratap Shukla (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Shiv Pratap Shukla has been appointed as chairman of the Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha. The Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha Desh Deepak Verma informed about the move in a parliamentary bulletin issued on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu recently appointed three other members of parliament (MPs) in the Ethics Committee apart from Shukla. They include Tiruchi Siva of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Dr K Keshava Rao of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), and national general secretary of YRS Congress V Vijayasai Reddy.

Shukla has been appointed as chairman of this committee. The total strength of the Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha is 11 members including the chairman. Apart from the four newly appointed members, MP Anand Sharma of Congress, MP Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Pary, MP A Navneet Krishnan of AIADMK, MP Derek O'Brien of All India Trinamool Congress, MP Ram Chandra of Janta Dal (United), and MP Prasanna Acharya of Biju Janta Dal are also part of the committee in the upper house

The Ethics Committee is in charge of reviewing complaints against the behaviour and activities of MPs. BJP had appointed Shukla as the chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha on July 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shiv Pratap Shukla Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Ethics Committee
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp