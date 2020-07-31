STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in driver seat to contain the virus in industrial belt

Pune currently has more active cases than Mumbai.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray drove his own vehicle around 400 kilometres for the round trip from his Matoshree Mumbai residence to Pune to attend the COVID 19 meeting to bring the situation under control in the district which has more active cases than Mumbai.

The situation in Mumbai has come under control and the COVID-19 curve has flattened and is declining. However, the situation was worrisome in industrial Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad belt. Earlier, the New Indian Express had reported that the cases in the industrial belt are growing and the corporation has been struggling to contain the virus.

Thackeray said that the elected representatives should work as facilitators between the peoples and administration. He said that measures should be taken in the district to see how many days the COVID-19 infection is increasing in the particular district.

“The government system needs to be effective and health facilities need to be enabled. There is still no solid drug or vaccine available for corona patients so we are using other options to bring down the patient mortality rate and numbers as well. Without people cooperation, we will not able to contain the virus,” said Thackeray in the meeting.

Thackeray also ensured that ventilators, PPE kits, N95 masks are available in sufficient quantity, but they need more, therefore, the request was made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

 “Lockdown rules are being relaxed depending on the number of corona patients in a particular area. However, regulations are being strictly enforced in restricted and contaminated areas. Patients who test positive often avoid going to the hospital. Therefore, patients have died due to untimely treatment. To prevent this from happening, private laboratories should provide corona report to the concerned municipal corporation without giving the test report to the patients so that authorities can make available beds to the patients in time,” said Thackeray adding that they are planning to increase the beds in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Nasik.

Coronavirus Pune Uddhav Thackeray
