Congress needs strict leadership: Ranjeet Ranjan

Ranjan said that the party should have people who can transform the entire organisation and have a mass appeal.

Published: 31st July 2020 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purpos. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Friday said the Congress needs a 'strict leadership' after the 'Veterans Vs Youths' debate resurfaced in the party post a meeting of its Rajya Sabha MPs on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Ranjan said that the party should have people who can transform the entire organisation and have a mass appeal.

"I was not at that meeting. I do not know what happened there. But this is not the matter of Veterans Vs Youths. If we have strict leadership, then whatever leadership said to party workers they follow, Therefore, I think that strict leadership is needed and we need to bring those people who can transform the entire organisation and party," she said.

"We need people who have mass appeal and are willing to work for the party. This is our shortcoming," she said.

According to reports, the debate got heated during a meeting of party's Rajya Sabha MPs convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday when some senior party leaders said that party has to self-introspect to understand the detachment of people with Congress.

The party leaders feel that Congress is on the backfoot as it has lost leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot. 

