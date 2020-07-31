STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmer's wife attempts self-immolation after govt team destroys crops in agricultural fields in MP

Dewas district collector Chandramauli Shukla claimed that the woman’s husband tried to set her ablaze for attempting to obstruct the government work. 

Published: 31st July 2020 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

immolation

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In an incident resembling the attempted suicide by a landless Dalit couple in Guna district on July 14, a woman allegedly attempted to ‘immolate herself’ to stop a revenue department team from destroying standing soybean crop to create a passage in a village in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident happened on Tuesday in Atwas village under Satwas police station area of Dewas district, when a revenue department team went to create a passage through the standing soybean crop.

Opposition Congress was quick to raise the matter as MPCC president and ex-CM Kamal Nath tweeted the video of the woman attempting self-immolation to protest the crushing of standing crop by JCB machine. However, Dewas district collector Chandramauli Shukla claimed that the woman’s husband tried to set her ablaze for attempting to obstruct the government work. 

According to Shukla, the entire matter pertained to creating a passage between the agricultural fields of two cousins Ramzan Khan and Mehmood Khan. The concerned parties had mutually agreed before the revenue court to allow for the passage. and the revenue department team escorted by police went to Atwas village on Tuesday.  

However, sources said that one of the cousins, Ramzan Khan changed his mind on the mutual agreement. He subsequently brought his wife to the fields and set her scarf on fire.

The on-duty Patwari rushed to save the woman, but the government team was attacked by Ramzan’s kin, who also injured the Patwari.

“The woman, who sustained five percent burns is stated to be out of danger and a case of rioting has been lodged against the 11 persons for assaulting the government team,” the Dewas collector maintained.

However, the woman’s husband Ramzan alleged that he was not present at the spot when the incident happened. “My wife attempted suicide, after seeing the standing soybean crop crushed by the government team with JCB machine.,” he alleged.

On July 14, a Dalit couple had attempted suicide by consuming pesticide, when a government team ran JCB machine on standing crop planted by the family in Guna district. The government team had gone to clear the encroachment on the government land, which was allocated for a model science college.

The couple was farming on the land rented to them by land shark Gabbu Pardi.

The police had also brutally assaulted the Dalit couple when they resisted police from taking them in an ambulance to the hospital and even beat up their kin, besides pushing and abusing their kids.

Acting in the matter, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had removed the district collector and SP of Guna district, besides also removing IG-Gwalior. Six cops were later suspended in the matter and a magisterial probe was ordered into the entire incident. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
self immolation Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
This Gujarat Businessman converted his office into COVID19 hospital for poor people
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp