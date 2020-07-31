STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Financial systems wrongly designed, COVID-19 revealed weaknesses: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus

In a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Yunus called for making a new beginning towards a system that will create space for the informal and rural economy and all sections of society.

Published: 31st July 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladeshi Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus

Bangladeshi Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus (Photo |AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nobel laureate and founder of the Grameen Bank, Muhammad Yunus, on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic has given the world a chance to reflect and take "outrageously" bold decisions to create a new order where there is no global warming, no wealth concentration and no unemployment.

In a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Yunus called for making a new beginning towards a system that will create space for the informal and rural economy and all sections of society.

The dialogue was part of a series launched by Gandhi ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has earlier talked to several experts, both in the economy and epidemiology, besides nurses and industrialists.

"COVID has given us a chance to reflect on how big, bold decisions can be taken. It has given us a window of thinking and we have a choice, whether we go to that terrible world which is going to destroy itself anyway or we go someplace else and build a new world where there will be no global warming, no wealth concentration, no unemployment," the pioneer of micro credit financing said.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Stressing the need to recognise the poor, the migrants, the women at the lowest strata of society, Yunus said, "Financial systems are designed in wrong ways. COVID has revealed the weaknesses now. Poor people are all over but the economy does not recognize them. If we can finance them they will move up the ladder. We are engaged with the formal sector."

He also criticised the western economic model, saying it was based on treating the urban economy as the hub and the rural economy as the supplier of labour.

"Why can't we build an autonomous economy?" he asked citing how Grameen Bank, built on trust and no legalese, had shown that millions of dollars could be loaned to the poor just on trust and they would return the amount with interest.

"How did we do that in Grameen Bank? People were shocked. I said we believe in their capacity. They believe in us. There is no collateral. Grameen Bank is the only bank in the world which is lawyer free.

A bank built on trust where millions of dollars are given and come back with interest," said Yunus, adding, that when micro credit was given to women they showed how much entrepreneurial capacity they had.

The whole world has now accepted micro credit, said the Bangladeshi credited with revolutionising micro credit.

Emphasising the need to value human culture, Yunus said everything the world has done is to fuel greed which has destroyed everything.

"This is the chance I said, Corona has given us a chance to reflect...In normal situations you will not pay attention to all these things. We are so busy making money," noted the economist.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus coronavirus lockdown coronavirus in India coronavirus impact Muhammad Yunus Grameen Bank Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp