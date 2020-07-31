STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kin of deceased corona warrior appeal for help

He was first hospitalised at the same hospital, where he worked, but later shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital and subsequently to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he died on July 26.

Published: 31st July 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Dr. Joginder Chaudhary JR, BSA hospital, Delhi Succumbed to COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)

Junior Dr. Joginder Chaudhary succumbed to COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four days after having lost their son, Joginder Chaudhary, a junior resident doctor, to the coronavirus in Delhi, his family in Madhya Pradesh has sought urgent help from the government to save itself from a financial crisis.

“My nephew worked day and night for Covid patients as a junior resident doctor at Baba Sahab Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi, during which he contracted the deadly viral infection. He died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital battling the virus on July 26. He was our prime hope owing to which my elder brother (Joginder’s father) sold his house to fund his MBBS education in China,” said the deceased corona warrior’s uncle Yovan Prasad Chaudhary.

READ HERE | After battling COVID-19 for over a month, 28-year-old junior doctor loses life

“Our family pinned hopes that after completing post-graduation studies, Joginder would come back to native Jhantla village in Neemuch district of MP and start a hospital for poor with the help of his sister-in-law, who is pursuing a paramedical course,” said Chaudhary.

“But with Joginder’s death, all our hopes have faded away and his family is in deep financial crisis. Since

Dr Joginder Chaudhary, 27, succumbed to
the virus on July 26 | EXPRESS

the family’s entire money was invested in Joginder’s education, his younger brother couldn’t get the necessary education and couldn’t pursue graduation. Now Joginder’s sister in law is our last hope, we request the central, Delhi and MP governments to render a suitable job to her to save the family from plunging into a deep financial crisis,” Chaudhary appealed.

The deceased doctor’s father Rajendra Chaudhary, who now lives in a small house with family in the village in Neemuch district said: “Every doctor who has lost life while working for saving lives of Covid patients is also a martyr and their kin need to be supported by the governments, to ensure that all medical and paramedical staff continue to battle to save lives without caring for their own lives in the future also.”

Joginder had tested positive for Covid on June 27. He was first hospitalised at the same hospital, where he worked, but later shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital and subsequently to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he died on July 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID Warrior covid victim
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp