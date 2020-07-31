Kin of deceased corona warrior appeal for help

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four days after having lost their son, Joginder Chaudhary, a junior resident doctor, to the coronavirus in Delhi, his family in Madhya Pradesh has sought urgent help from the government to save itself from a financial crisis.

“My nephew worked day and night for Covid patients as a junior resident doctor at Baba Sahab Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi, during which he contracted the deadly viral infection. He died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital battling the virus on July 26. He was our prime hope owing to which my elder brother (Joginder’s father) sold his house to fund his MBBS education in China,” said the deceased corona warrior’s uncle Yovan Prasad Chaudhary.

“Our family pinned hopes that after completing post-graduation studies, Joginder would come back to native Jhantla village in Neemuch district of MP and start a hospital for poor with the help of his sister-in-law, who is pursuing a paramedical course,” said Chaudhary.

“But with Joginder’s death, all our hopes have faded away and his family is in deep financial crisis. Since

Dr Joginder Chaudhary, 27, succumbed to

the virus on July 26 | EXPRESS

the family’s entire money was invested in Joginder’s education, his younger brother couldn’t get the necessary education and couldn’t pursue graduation. Now Joginder’s sister in law is our last hope, we request the central, Delhi and MP governments to render a suitable job to her to save the family from plunging into a deep financial crisis,” Chaudhary appealed.

The deceased doctor’s father Rajendra Chaudhary, who now lives in a small house with family in the village in Neemuch district said: “Every doctor who has lost life while working for saving lives of Covid patients is also a martyr and their kin need to be supported by the governments, to ensure that all medical and paramedical staff continue to battle to save lives without caring for their own lives in the future also.”

Joginder had tested positive for Covid on June 27. He was first hospitalised at the same hospital, where he worked, but later shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital and subsequently to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he died on July 26.