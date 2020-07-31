STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Law against triple talaq strengthened self-reliance among Muslim women: Union Minister Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said August 1 is the day on which Muslim women were freed from the social evil of triple talaq and it has been recorded in the country's history as 'Muslim Women's Rights Day'.

Published: 31st July 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Triple talaq was given "political patronage" by "merchants of vote bank", and it was the Narendra Modi government that made it a criminal offence thus bolstering self-reliance and self-confidence among Muslim women, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Friday.

Addressing Muslim women from across the country via a video link at an event marking the first anniversary of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, Naqvi said after the enactment of the law, triple talaq cases have come down drastically.

The Modi government is committed to political empowerment and not "political exploitation", he said.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani also addressed the Muslim women on the occasion.

Naqvi said August 1 is the day on which Muslim women were freed from the social evil of triple talaq and it has been recorded in the country's history as 'Muslim Women's Rights Day'.

In an apparent dig at the Congress, Naqvi said triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat' was "neither Islamic, nor legal", but despite that, the social evil was given "political patronage" by "merchants of vote bank".

The law against triple talaq could have been passed in the 1980s when the Supreme Court had given a historic judgement in the Shah Bano case, he said.

"The Congress had an absolute majority in Parliament with more than 400 out of 545 Lok Sabha members and more than 159 out of 245 members in the Rajya Sabha.

But the Rajiv Gandhi government used its strength in Parliament to make the Supreme Court judgement ineffective and deprive Muslim women of their constitutional and fundamental rights," he said.

The Modi government made the law against triple talaq to make the Supreme Court's judgement effective, Naqvi said.

"A year has gone by since the law against triple talaq was passed and there is about 82 per cent decline in triple talaq cases thereafter. If any such case was reported, action was taken under the law," Naqvi said.

At the event, Law Minister Prasad and Women and Child Development Irani along with Naqvi addressed Muslim women from several cities including New Delhi, Greater Noida, Lucknow and Varanasi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minority Affairs Minister Triple talaq
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp